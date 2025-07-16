Why millennials are seeing ailing mental health and what can be done about it

In part one of "Generation Y: Millennial Mental Health," News Channel 3's Angela Chen talked about millennial mental health and the stressors affecting it, including housing, the cost of living, the student loan crisis, the pressures of perfect parenting and more.

In part two, we're looking at possible solutions and taking a look at the country ranked happiest in the world — and what it is doing differently.

"I think fragmentation is the heart of this," said Rusty Redden, a 35-year-old mental health professional in Palm Desert. "We're not looking for one another. So it increases this feeling of isolation. It's like, 'well, we should just get it online,' and so we get socially fragmented. We have this financial fragmentation at this familiar fragmentation. My family's in Texas. So my village is not here."

So what can change in the United States to ease the mounting burdens on millennials and future generations?

