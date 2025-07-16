Skip to Content
Why millennials are seeing ailing mental health and what can be done about it

By
Updated
today at 11:28 AM
Published 11:43 AM

In part one of "Generation Y: Millennial Mental Health," News Channel 3's Angela Chen talked about millennial mental health and the stressors affecting it, including housing, the cost of living, the student loan crisis, the pressures of perfect parenting and more.

In part two, we're looking at possible solutions and taking a look at the country ranked happiest in the world — and what it is doing differently. 

"I think fragmentation is the heart of this," said Rusty Redden, a 35-year-old mental health professional in Palm Desert. "We're not looking for one another. So it increases this feeling of isolation. It's like, 'well, we should just get it online,' and so we get socially fragmented. We have this financial fragmentation at this familiar fragmentation. My family's in Texas. So my village is not here."

So what can change in the United States to ease the mounting burdens on millennials and future generations?

We ask our lawmakers what they think can be done to improve our mental health and way of life in part two of "Generation Y: Millennial Mental Health" Thursday at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3. 

Angela Chen

Angela comes to the Coachella Valley as KESQ’s morning anchor after teaching graduate school classes at the USC Annenberg School of Journalism and Communication. Learn more about Angela here.

