New details about missing 42-year-old man last seen in Cabazon

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - The search continues for a missing man in Cabazon.

42-year-old Benjamin Cole has been missing since July 9. He was last seen at his residence, wearing dark colored clothing, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Cole did not inform loved ones where he was headed.

But new information from his wife, Tara Cole. She says he was captured on a nearby home camera the day he went missing. She says it showed him getting out of his truck and walking up towards the hills.

She hopes this information brings her closer to finding him.

"I just want him to come home at this point and I just want to thank anyone out here volunteering. You mean more than you know because things are a desperate time right now. Already nine days and the weather is hot." Tara Cole, wife of missing man

A search party was called off Friday because of weather conditions but patrols were present. If you have any information, you're being asked to contact Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

