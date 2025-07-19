Over 1,000 customers without power after reported outage in Mecca

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - Imperial Irrigation District's website is reporting an outage occurred in Mecca, just before midnight on Friday. The website shows it is impacting the area near Lincoln Street between 64th and 66th Avenue. Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, IID reported power has been restored for over 1,000 customers. As of Saturday morning, more than 100 residents remain in the dark. Crews are expected to fully restore power to the area around 11:30 in the morning. IID says the outage may have been caused by a car that ran into a power pole. News Channel 3 has reached out to California Highway Patrol for more information. Stay with us to get the latest on this outage.

