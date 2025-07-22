Skip to Content
All WB I-10 lanes shut down near Cactus City rest area after tractor-trailer overturns, causing fire

Published 1:22 PM

CACTUS CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - All westbound lanes on Interstate 10 near the Cactus City rest area have been shut down after a tractor-trailer overturned, causing a vegetation fire, authorities said.

Westbound traffic is being diverted to Box Canyon Road.

The crash was reported just after 12:20 p.m. east of the rest stop.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the tractor trailer went out of control and off the side of the freeway, rolling over next to an underpass and frontage road. No other vehicles were involved.

The trucker was reportedly able to self-extricate from the wreckage before flames spread from the engine compartment to the rest of the big rig, jumping into surrounding brush moments later.

There is no word on any injuries. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

