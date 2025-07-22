Teal Thorn named CEO of First Tee Coachella Valley

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)- Teal Thorn has been named Chief Executive Officer of the nonprofit First Tee Coachella Valley.

Officials said Thorn is no stranger to the Coachella Valley as she has deeply rooted decades of experience and connections to the region.

She first joined the nonprofit in 2008 as the Coachella Valley Chapter's First Program Director.

Thorn would go on to spearhead the launch of the First Tee in Orange County, where she served as the program Director for eight years.

In 2020 she returned back to the desert to lead FTCV as Executive Director and later joined the national First Tee Headquarters team in 2023 as Director of Chapter Relationships.

“Coming home to lead First Tee – Coachella Valley feels both deeply personal and powerfully purposeful,” said Thorn. “The experiences I’ve gained at the chapter and national levels have only strengthened my resolve to empower the next generation through this game I love.” Said Thorn

She was born and raised in Palm Springs, and her life has been shaped by golf as a standout on the boys golf team at Palm Springs High School, she earned a full golf scholarship and competed at the collegiate level before playing professionally.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Teal back to the First Tee Coachella Valley team,” said Lindsay Woods, Interim General Manager of Desert Recreation District. “Her deep roots in the Valley and strong leadership background make her an ideal fit to guide this important program. Teal brings passion, vision and a sincere commitment to kids and families, and that’s exactly what this role requires.”

The First Tee organization’s mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character and promote life-enhancing values through the game of golf.

For more information or to get involved with First Tee – Coachella Valley, visit www.ftcv.org