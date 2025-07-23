Yucca Valley animal shelter manager retires amid public controversy, advocates optimistic

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Yucca Valley officials have announced the retirement of Doug Smith, its Animal Care and Control Manager, following months of public pressure and concern over shelter conditions. In a press release issued Friday, town officials said they are now focused on improving shelter operations, with a strong emphasis on animal welfare and public transparency.

Criticism of the Yucca Valley Animal Shelter began gaining momentum in January, when residents started attending council meetings to speak out about alleged mismanagement. The controversy deepened after two former employees accused Smith of using improper euthanasia methods. Although the town initiated a 90-day review of shelter operations in March and introduced several changes, many residents remained concerned about Smith’s continued presence.

At a tense July 15 Town Council meeting, residents again voiced frustration over the town’s handling of shelter leadership. In response, town officials acknowledged that more changes were needed.

Stay with News Channel 3 for answers and what animal advocates are hoping for moving forward.