Shady Fire in Coachella reaches 50 acres with 15 percent containment

UPDATE 7/25/2025 7:13 P.M. - CAL FIRE reports that the Shady Fire in Coachella has spread to 50 acres and is 15 percent contained.

An estimated 32 engines with crews are there working on knocking down the flames. No structures have been destroyed, and no injuries have been reported.

Road closures and evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect.

UPDATE 7/25/2025 5:54 P.M. - Riverside County Sheriff's Office reports that road closures are in effect in the area of the fire:

-Shady Lane is closed from Airport Blvd to Avenue 54.

-Harrison Street is closed from Airport Blvd to Avenue 54.

Desert Mirage High School, located at 86150 Avenue 66 in Thermal is open to all evacuees.

UPDATE 7/25/2025 5:30 P.M. - CAL FIRE reports the "Shady" fire in Coachella has reached 40 acres with zero percent containment.

There is no information yet as to the cause of the fire.

UPDATE 7/25/2025 4:09 P.M. - CAL FIRE reports the fire is now at 10 acres.

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following zones:

COA-1784

COA-1786

RVC-1844

RVC-1842

North of Airport

South of Avenue 52

East of Van Buren

West of Highway 111

Evacuation warnings have been issued for the following zones:

RVC-1783

RVC1920

AIR-1843

North of Airport

South of Avenue 52

West of Van Buren

East of Monroe Street

Link for the Genasys Evacuation Map: https://protect.genasys.com/search

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - CAL FIRE is reporting a vegetation fire near Avenue 54 and Shady Lane in an unincorporated area near Coachella.

The fire call came in just before 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon, with firefighters arriving to the vegetation fire with black smoke and heavy fuels. They are reporting that the fire is moving at a slow rate of spread.

Additional resources were requested to assist in knocking down the flames.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.