Vegetation fire in Coachella at ten acres; evacuation orders and warnings in effect
UPDATE 7/25/2025 4:09 P.M. - CAL FIRE reports the fire is now at 10 acres.
Evacuation orders have been issued for the following zones:
- COA-1784
- COA-1786
- RVC-1844
- RVC-1842
- North of Airport
- South of Avenue 52
- East of Van Buren
- West of Highway 111
Evacuation warnings have been issued for the following zones:
- RVC-1783
- RVC1920
- AIR-1843
- North of Airport
- South of Avenue 52
- West of Van Buren
- East of Monroe Street
Link for the Genasys Evacuation Map: https://protect.genasys.com/search
COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - CAL FIRE is reporting a vegetation fire near Avenue 54 and Shady Lane in an unincorporated area near Coachella.
The fire call came in just before 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon, with firefighters arriving to the vegetation fire with black smoke and heavy fuels. They are reporting that the fire is moving at a slow rate of spread.
Additional resources were requested to assist in knocking down the flames.
Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.