Motion for civilian oversight of Riverside County Sheriff’s Office fails at County Supervisor’s meeting

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - A heated debate is unfolding over whether the Riverside County Sheriff's Office needs civilian oversight.

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday to weigh a proposal that could create a Civilian Oversight Committee for the Sheriff's Office.

The motion introduced by District 1 Supervisor Jose Medina comes amid growing scrutiny and more than a dozen lawsuits tied to inmate deaths inside county jails.

The motion failed to gain support of the Committee and ultimately failed, with District 4 Supervisor V. Manuel Perez saying, "I hope we can continue the conversation."

Sheriff Chad Bianco pushed back hard. Ahead of Tuesday's meeting, he called the groups supporting the oversight "pro-criminal and anti-law enforcement," accusing them of trying to politicize public safety.

The debate was split sharply along political lines. The Democrats of the Desert say the Sheriff's "lack of transparency" demands action. The Republican Party of Riverside County calls the proposal "unnecessary" and "politically motivated."

Sheriff Bianco is currently running for the Republican nomination for California Governor.