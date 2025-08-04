Anza fire: 300 acres, Highway 74 shut down from Highway 371 to Palm Desert
ANZA, Calif. (KESQ) - Highway 74 has been shut down as a vegetation fire burns at a rapid rate of spread in Anza.
The fire was first reported just before 12:30 p.m., on Highway 74 east of Santa Rosa Truck Trail.
"Firefighters are on scene of 10 acres of vegetation burning at a rapid rate of spread. Additional air and ground resources have been requested," CAL FIRE wrote on social media.
By 3:10 p.m., the fire was at 300 acres, according to incident command.
Evacuation WARNINGS have been issued for the following zones:
- RVC-2051
- RVC-2052
- RVC-1984
- RVC-1983A
- RVC-2121
- North of Highway 74/Springcrest Dr.
- South of Alpine Rd.
- East of Pine View Dr.
- West of Scenic Dr.
Click here to search evacuation areas
CAL FIRE requested that the CHP shut down both sides of the two-lane highway between the junction at Highway 371 to Big Horn in Palm Desert.
We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.