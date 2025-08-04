Skip to Content
Anza fire: 300 acres, Highway 74 shut down from Highway 371 to Palm Desert

ANZA, Calif. (KESQ) - Highway 74 has been shut down as a vegetation fire burns at a rapid rate of spread in Anza.

The fire was first reported just before 12:30 p.m., on Highway 74 east of Santa Rosa Truck Trail.

"Firefighters are on scene of 10 acres of vegetation burning at a rapid rate of spread. Additional air and ground resources have been requested," CAL FIRE wrote on social media.

By 3:10 p.m., the fire was at 300 acres, according to incident command.

Evacuation WARNINGS have been issued for the following zones:

  • RVC-2051
  • RVC-2052
  • RVC-1984
  • RVC-1983A
  • RVC-2121
  • North of Highway 74/Springcrest Dr.
  • South of Alpine Rd.
  • East of Pine View Dr.
  • West of Scenic Dr.
Evacuation map (As of 3:25 p.m.)

Click here to search evacuation areas

CAL FIRE requested that the CHP shut down both sides of the two-lane highway between the junction at Highway 371 to Big Horn in Palm Desert.

