Anza fire: 300 acres, Highway 74 shut down from Highway 371 to Palm Desert

ANZA, Calif. (KESQ) - Highway 74 has been shut down as a vegetation fire burns at a rapid rate of spread in Anza.

The fire was first reported just before 12:30 p.m., on Highway 74 east of Santa Rosa Truck Trail.

"Firefighters are on scene of 10 acres of vegetation burning at a rapid rate of spread. Additional air and ground resources have been requested," CAL FIRE wrote on social media.

By 3:10 p.m., the fire was at 300 acres, according to incident command.

Evacuation WARNINGS have been issued for the following zones:

RVC-2051

RVC-2052

RVC-1984

RVC-1983A

RVC-2121

North of Highway 74/Springcrest Dr.

South of Alpine Rd.

East of Pine View Dr.

West of Scenic Dr.

Evacuation map (As of 3:25 p.m.)

Click here to search evacuation areas

CAL FIRE requested that the CHP shut down both sides of the two-lane highway between the junction at Highway 371 to Big Horn in Palm Desert.

We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.