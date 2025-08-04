Fire burns 10 acres at ‘rapid rate’ in Anza, Highway 74 to be shut down

ANZA, Calif. (KESQ) - A vegetation fire burning at a rapid rate of spread has been reported along Highway 74 in Anza.

The fire was first reported just before 12:30 p.m., on Highway 74 east of Santa Rosa Truck Trail.

"Firefighters are on scene of 10 acres of vegetation burning at a rapid rate of spread. Additional air and ground resources have been requested," CAL FIRE wrote on social media.

CAL FIRE requested that the CHP shut down both sides of the two-lane highway between the junction at Highway 371 to the west and Pinyon Pines to the east, roughly six miles.

We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.