Rosa Fire: 1200 acres, Highway 74 shut down from Highway 371 to Palm Desert

ANZA, Calif. (KESQ) - Highway 74 has been shut down as a vegetation fire has burned more than 1,000 acres between Anza and Pinyon Pines.

The fire was first reported just before 12:30 p.m., on Highway 74 east of Santa Rosa Truck Trail.

"Firefighters are on scene of 10 acres of vegetation burning at a rapid rate of spread. Additional air and ground resources have been requested," CAL FIRE wrote on social media.

By 4:30 p.m., the fire has burned approximately 1,200 acres, according to incident command.

Evacuation orders were issued for scattered properties on the west side of Pinyon Pines.

Care and reception centers opened at the Anza Community Hall and Palm Desert Community Center, Supervisor Manuel Perez announced on social media.

The following animal evacuation shelters are open:

San Jacinto Animal Shelter - 581 S. Grand Avenue, San Jacinto

Coachella Valley Animal Campus - 72050 Pet Land Place, Thousand Palms

The California Highway Patrol shut down both sides of the two-lane highway between the junction at Highway 371 and Big Horn in Palm Desert.

