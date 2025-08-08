Eight people displaced after fire damages two units at Indio apartment complex

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A fire at an apartment complex in Indio early Friday evening has left eight people displaced after causing extensive damage to two units.

CAL FIRE crews were dispatched to the two-alarm blaze at the Smoketree Polo Club Apartments in the 81800 block of Avenue 48 near Monroe Street in Indio just before 5:00 p.m.

Firefighters found smoke visible from the first and second story in one of the buildings of the complex on arrival.

CAL FIRE Battalion Chief Michael Whitaker says crews made an aggressive attack, and units were able to isolate the fire to one unit, with another unit sustaining damage from the burn.

Whitaker added that there were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is actively under investigation.