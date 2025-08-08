Skip to Content
News

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway closed Friday due to technical difficulties

KESQ
By
New
Published 10:19 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will be closed on Friday due to technical difficulties, officials announced.

"Due to technical difficulties, the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will be closed today. We apologize for the inconvenience and please check back for updates,” reads a post on the tram's Facebook page.

Splash House was scheduled to host a party at the tram on Friday evening. There is no word on whether this event has been cancelled.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content