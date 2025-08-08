Palm Springs Aerial Tramway closed Friday due to technical difficulties

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will be closed on Friday due to technical difficulties, officials announced.

"Due to technical difficulties, the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will be closed today. We apologize for the inconvenience and please check back for updates,” reads a post on the tram's Facebook page.

Splash House was scheduled to host a party at the tram on Friday evening. There is no word on whether this event has been cancelled.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.