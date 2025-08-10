Car crashes into Indio building, injuring four

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -- Four people were injured after a car crashed into a building in Indio on Avenue 48 and Indio Blvd Sunday evening.

According to authorities, two cars were involved, with one hitting a single story commercial building that was vacant at the time. Officials say they also responded to a small fire that broke out as a result of the crash.

Four people were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The building had moderate to major damage.

News Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stick with us for continuing coverage on this developing story.