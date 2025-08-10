PSUSD’s ‘The Foundation’ provides support for students beyond the classroom

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- The Palm Springs Unified School District receives funding from taxpayers, but when it comes to inspiring students one local non-profit, The Foundation, sets the goal.

The Foundation is made up of a group of several local philanthropists wanting to make sure the future of our valley is not just educated but fulfilled. From funding after school arts programs to new shoe drives PSUSD’s The Foundation seems to cover it all.

Lisa Todd, the PSUSD Director of Student Services says, “There's a lot of things that the foundation is able to do that is filling in the gaps for things that are not necessarily , automatically thought of, or part of our budgeting process. So that includes things like providing shoes for our kids and musical instruments and being able to support mentoring programs.”

Todd explained that without the resources provided by The Foundation many loved experiences would otherwise not be available for students in the district.

Ellen Goodman, The Foundation Director says, “All the extra stuff is really what people love to do in school. I mean, they want to fly drones and they want to be in musical theater, and they want to participate in mentor programs and the wellness centers.”

PSUSD officials say that acts of support like the new shoe drives help children find their sense of belonging.

“It is a significant difference when students walk out of here with the confidence of being able to show up on the first day with brand new shoes. and, that first day experience makes a huge difference for day 2 and day 20 and day 100,” Todd expressed.

The local non-profit supports students K-12 in the district providing additional funding for arts programs, college readiness programs, school supplies, and most things beyond the basics.

Goodman says this organization is not just about giving– it’s about listening to the community and building programs that match what students want and need.

“I really believe that our students, as a result of the foundation funding, have an opportunity to participate in things on a regular basis that increase their interests, their enthusiasm, and their academic prowess in the classroom,” Goodman says.

With back-to-school underway, The Foundation's support means students can start the school year prepared, inspired and ready to learn both in and beyond the classroom.

To help the Foundation reach its goals of providing support for local students visit https://www.psusdfoundation.net/scholarships

Stay with News Channel 3 for more Back to School updates.