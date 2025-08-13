JFK Memorial Hospital nurses picket against staffing, pay and training conditions

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -- Tenet nurses at JFK Memorial Hospital say they're facing inadequate staffing, training and pay, pushing them to the picket line Wednesday.

Wednesday evening, nurses with the SEIU 121 union plan to host an informational picket at JFK Memorial Hospital protesting conditions they say have caused low staff morale, with many looking elsewhere for their future careers. To be clear, this is not a strike and there has been no work stoppage.

According to the union, this month marks 6 months into contract negotiations.

Tune in this evening as News Channel 3 speaks with nurses about their concerns and what they hope will change.