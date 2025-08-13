Yucca Valley woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after deadly crash along SR-247

LANDERS, Calif. (KESQ) - A Yucca Valley woman was arrested after a suspected DUI crash killed a man and seriously injured another person.

The crash was first reported Tuesday at approximately 2:30 p.m. on State Route 247 in Landers, just north of Yucca Valley.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened when a 2018 Freightliner medium-duty flatbed truck and a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck with a Big Tex trailer were stopped on the southbound shoulder along State Route 247.

The drivers of those vehicles were standing on the shoulder near the trucks.

Meanwhile, the Yucca Valley woman was driving southbound when she made an "unsafe turn onto the shoulder due to intoxication," hitting the Big Tex trailer, the Freightliner and both men.

Detrick Dewayne Kelley, 41, owner of KK Rents Equipment Rental, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 26-year-old man sustained major injuries and was transported to Hi Desert Medical Center. He was later airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center and is currently in critical, but stable condition.

The woman, a 41-year-old, was arrested. She faces multiple charges, including felony driving under the influence of alcohol and vehicular manslaughter. She was booked at West Valley Detention Center.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.