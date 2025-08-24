Beaumont animal control officer accused of ‘excessive force’ in handling of stray dog

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KESQ) -- A Beaumont resident is demanding action after she says an animal control officer used 'excessive force' on a dog.

Friday afternoon, Nikkie Thompson called animal control on a stray dog that had wandered onto the Oasis Thrift Store's property in Beaumont. Thompson says she gave the dog food and water while waiting for an official to take it to the shelter.

However, when help arrived, she claims a Beaumont animal control officer threw the dog into the truck's kennel.

"He put the lead on the dog and he like, yanked it, and the dog jumped back and hit the trashcan. That's when I went inside crying to my boss. I just didn't think that dog deserved the way he was treated and thrown in the vehicle because the dog wasn't aggressive. He didn't bark at them. He didn't do anything," Thompson said.

Thompson says the officer told her the shelters were full and they had no room for more animals.

She believes the animal was about a year old.

The video was quickly posted to social media, gaining traction from animal activists who believe the officer should have disciplinary action taken against him.

Responding to the backlash, Beaumont Police posted this update Sunday afternoon:

"We are aware of public concern regarding the recent removal of an animal by one of our Animal Control Officers. We understand that videos and images shared online may have raised questions about the manner in which the situation was handled.

In response to reports of an aggressive dog, our Animal Control team responded to ensure the safety of both the animal and the public. The dog was safely removed without injury and is currently being housed at our facility. In accordance with standard procedures, the animal will be held for a minimum of 72 hours before any placement efforts begin. There has already been significant interest from a well-regarded local animal placement group in the Pass area, and it’s very likely that the dog will be adopted through them once the holding period ends.

We want to assure the public that our officers are trained professionals who often must make quick decisions in potentially dangerous situations. Their primary responsibility is to protect both the community and the animals involved. That said, we take all community concerns seriously. We are currently reviewing the incident to ensure that our professional standards were followed and to determine if any additional training or procedural adjustments are necessary.

We ask for your patience and understanding as we conduct this review."

Stick with us as we continue to follow this story.



