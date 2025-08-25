Skip to Content
Body found behind homes sparks concern in local neighborhood

Published 11:59 AM

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Residents in a quiet neighborhood are voicing concern and unease after a body was discovered Sunday afternoon in Twentynine Palms.

Deputies from the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department responded to the scene and confirmed the presence of a deceased male located behind two residential properties.

Authorities have not yet released the man’s identity. The cause and manner of death remain undetermined and are pending the results of a coroner's investigation and autopsy.

While official details are still limited, the incident has left many residents shaken. Several neighbors reported noticing a strong odor in recent days, leading to the initial 911 call. That lingering smell remains a problem for nearby homeowners, as they await more information from law enforcement.

