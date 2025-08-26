Skip to Content
Storm aftermath triggers cleanup across Twentynine Palms

Published 1:15 PM

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Cleanup efforts are underway across Twentynine Palms after an intense storm on Monday left the desert city covered in debris and mud.

Caltrans is working to clear major roadways, including portions of Highway 62, which were covered in mud, rocks, and storm runoff. Crews are using heavy machinery to reopen all lanes as quickly as possible.

Some homes and businesses experiencing flooding as well. Many residents growing frustrated that flooding keeps happening during storms and feel that little is being done to address the root of the problem.

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

