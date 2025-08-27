Live: Riverside DA, Sheriffs Bianco and Dicus, hold news conference on missing baby case

Watch Live Below:

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - District Attorney Mike Hestrin, along with Sheriffs Chad Bianco and Shannon Dicus, will hold a news conference on the missing baby case Wednesday morning.

Investigators continue to search for the remains of 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro. A large search operation was underway Sunday along Highway 60 near Gilman Springs Road. Jake Haro was seen with investigators at the scene in a red jumpsuit. Officials tell News Channel 3 Emmanuel's remains were not located during the search.

Jake and Rebecca Haro, Emmanuel's parents, were officially charged with murder and making a false police report on Tuesday. Their arraignment was pushed back to Sept. 4, they remain in custody on $1 million bail.

Jake and Rebecca Haro were both arrested Friday morning at their home in Cabazon.

Emmanuel was originally reported missing on Thursday evening when Rebecca Haro said the baby was kidnapped after she was assaulted outside a store in Yucaipa while she was changing the baby's diaper. She told police the attack rendered her unconscious, and when she awoke, the baby was gone.

An investigation began immediately and took a turn when authorities said Rebecca's initial statement had inconsistencies. She then declined to continue with the police interview.

Last Tuesday, investigators seized Jake Haro’s vehicle for evidence processing.

Authorities said Friday they determined the kidnapping did not occur.

"Based on the evidence, investigators determined a kidnapping in Yucaipa did not occur. It is believed Emmanuel is deceased and the search to recover his remains is ongoing," reads a statement by the SBCSD.