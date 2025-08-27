Parents raise concerns after fight breaks out at local high school

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - A physical altercation involving multiple students occurred in the parking lot of Desert Mirage High School on Tuesday, August 26, at approximately 2:00 p.m., prompting concerns from parents about student safety.

CVUSD releasing a brief statement following the incident:

"The District is aware of the physical altercation that occurred in the Desert Mirage High School parking lot after school. Law enforcement responded and is supporting us in maintaining a safe learning environment. There were no reported injuries, and families were notified to reassure them that all students were safe."

It is unclear what caused the altercation or how many students were involved. The district has not yet stated whether disciplinary actions will be taken.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.