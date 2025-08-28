PSUSD Foundation to distribute 2,500 shoes to students in need

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Foundation for Palm Springs Unified School District (PSUSD) will distribute 2,500 pairs of new Vans shoes to students in need on Thursday.

The “Shoes for Students” campaign, launched in spring 2025, raised nearly $40,000 to support students and their younger siblings with new footwear for the school year.

The event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. at the PSUSD Board Room. Volunteers, staff, and board members will help distribute the shoes. Shoes will be given to families who received an invitation and voucher.

