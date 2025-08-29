One person dead after shooting in Desert Hot Springs, circumstances remain under investigation

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - One person is dead after a shooting in Desert Hot Springs, police confirmed. The circumstances behind the shooting remain under investigation.

The shooting was reported at around 5:15 p.m. on Ocotillo Road, near Ironwood Drive.

We have a crew at the scene that has confirmed police are placing tape at a home in the area.

