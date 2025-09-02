Palm Springs Aerial Tramway to close next week for annual maintenance

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Officials announced today that the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will close next week for its annual preventative maintenance, with service scheduled to resume in mid-October.

The tramway will shut down Sept. 8 through Oct. 12, with the last day of operations set for Sept. 7. It is scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m. Oct. 13, according to tramway officials.

"During this year's shutdown, we will be rebuilding the carriage on cabin one, which supports the cabin as it rides on the track ropes, and replacing the counter haul rope,'' Chris Bartsch, vice president of Tramway

systems, said in a statement. "Our Switzerland-based technicians will be performing annual service to the controls system. Annual state-permit testing will also be conducted."

General Manager Nancy Nichols said the closure allows the team to complete complex projects that cannot be performed during normal operations.