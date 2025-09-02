Skip to Content
News

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway to close next week for annual maintenance

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway
By
Published 1:04 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Officials announced today that the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will close next week for its annual preventative maintenance, with service scheduled to resume in mid-October.

The tramway will shut down Sept. 8 through Oct. 12, with the last day of operations set for Sept. 7. It is scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m. Oct. 13, according to tramway officials.

"During this year's shutdown, we will be rebuilding the carriage on cabin one, which supports the cabin as it rides on the track ropes, and replacing the counter haul rope,'' Chris Bartsch, vice president of Tramway
systems, said in a statement. "Our Switzerland-based technicians will be performing annual service to the controls system. Annual state-permit testing will also be conducted."  

General Manager Nancy Nichols said the closure allows the team to complete complex projects that cannot be performed during normal operations.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content