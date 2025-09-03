Palm Springs police chief urges caution around bighorn sheep

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Police Chief Andrew Mills today urged residents to avoid approaching bighorn sheep that may wander into Palm Springs during mating season.

The police department released a video on social media Wednesday featuring Mills and animal control officers Jeanette Guzman and Stephanie Anderson, who discussed the risks of approaching the animals.

Anderson said that from late summer through winter, the herd often roams into the city in search of food and water. While the sheep generally will not harm people unless provoked, officers warned residents to keep their distance.

"These protected animals are a vital part of our desert ecosystem, and keeping a safe distance helps ensure their health and survival,'' the department said.

More information about the Bighorn sheep can be found at bighorninstitute.org.