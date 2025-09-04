Blaze breaks out on Cahuilla Indian Reservation in Anza

ANZA, Calif. (KESQ) - A brush fire erupted today south of Highway 371 in Anza, scorching roughly five acres by the time firefighters and Cal Fire aircraft deployed to the location, where no structures were immediately threatened.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 1:57 p.m. Thursday in the area of Coyote Canyon and Terwilliger roads, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency stated that multiple engine crews were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a moderate rate through heavy brush amid light winds.

Two Cal Fire air tankers and a water-dropping helicopter reached the fire at 2:15 p.m. and initiated runs across the head of the brusher, significantly slowing its advance and keeping it within a system of dirt roads.

No evacuation orders appeared imminent in the rural area, which is on the east side of the Cahuilla Indian Reservation.

The general area has been ground zero for a cluster of large and small wildfires every summer over the last three or four years.

The cause of the current one was not immediately known.