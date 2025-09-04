Phone threat draws police presence at Palm Springs High School, no threat has been identified
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - An anonymous phone threat has drawn a heavy police presence at Palm Springs High School Thursday morning. No threat has been identified, school officials said.
Palm Springs Unified School District sent a message to parents the school is on lockdown after an anonymous phone threat to the front office. Police and security are investigating and sweeping the campus in an abundance of caution.
PSUSD Message to Parents:
"Hello families. We wanted to alert you that the school is currently on lockdown as we have received an anonymous phone threat to our front office. Palm Springs Police and our security team are investigating and sweeping the campus in an abundance of caution. We will let you know as soon as the campus is cleared. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding."