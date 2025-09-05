Ex-Beaumont group home employee arrested, charged with new child sex crimes 

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - A felony parolee who is a former employee of a Beaumont group home for boys is back behind bars, accused of lewd acts with a child.

Riverside County Sheriff's Office reports that 33 year old David Sanabria was arrested Thursday and charged with lewd acts with a child and oral copulation with a child under the age of 14.

Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Sanabria was first arrested in 2022 and later convicted for inappropriate contact with clients of the Beaumont group home and possession of sexually explicit materials involving children.

Authorities say they reopened the original investigation into Sanabria, on felony probation for the earlier conviction, after two additional juvenile victims stepped forward in May of this year. Investigators learned the two juveniles were victims of inappropriate contact at the group home before Sanabria's 2022 arrest.

Investigators located Sanabria in Corona on Thursday, and say he was taken into custody without incident and Booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Special Victims Unit believes there may be additional victims and encourages anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Master Investigator J. Andrade at 951-955-1701 or Riverside Sheriff's Dispatch at 951-776-1099.