Palm Springs Library hosts ribbon cutting for temporary location during Sunrise Way renovation

Palm Springs, Calif. (KESQ)– The Palm Springs Public Library is entering a new chapter as it officially opens the doors to its temporary location at Rimrock Plaza (4721 E Palm Canyon Dr). A ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held this morning from 9:45 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. to mark the transition. The city is working on a major renovation of the library’s longtime home on Sunrise Way. The $13 million renovation project will modernize the historic building that has served the community since 1975.

"We have a beautiful new space here to serve our customers and we look forward to the renovation getting started," said Director of Library Services Jeannie Kays. "It’s been a long time coming and we are happy that we’re at this stage in the renovation process.”

The temporary 6,000-square-foot location will continue offering core services such as story time, public computers, passport applications, and a Friends of the Library book sale corner. With September being National Library Card Sign-Up Month, staff are encouraging visitors to sign up for a card and explore digital resources like eBooks, streaming content, and language learning tools.