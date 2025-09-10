Charlie Kirk dead after shooting in Utah, ‘subject in custody’ released

OREM, UT (KESQ) - Charlie Kirk, a conservative political activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, is dead at 31 after being shot during an event at Utah Valley University.

President Donald Trump confirmed Kirk's death in a Truth Social post.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called the shooting a "political assassination."

Kirk frequently traveled to college campuses, speaking and taking questions from audience members in exchanges that often led to viral videos. Kirk’s appearance at Utah Valley University on Wednesday was the first of a 14-city fall “American Comeback Tour.”

Kirk was answering a question at the event when a single pop was heard. Video taken by attendees shows the crowd screaming as Kirk recoiled in his seat and appeared to reach for his neck.

The shot at Charlie Kirk came from a long distance, “potentially from a roof,” said Beau Mason, commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety.

FBI Director Kash Patel said a subject in custody has been released.

"The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement. Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency"

Authorities said the shooter wore dark clothing, fired from a roof on campus some distance away.

Cox later said a person of interest is in custody and is currently being interviewed.

“The investigation is ongoing, but I want to make it crystal clear right now to whoever did this: We will find you, we will try you, and we will hold you accountable to the furthest extent of the law,” Cox said.

Officials believe that there was only one “person involved” in the shooting.

The FBI set up a digital tip line for information.

There is no place in our country for this kind of violence. It must end now. Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 10, 2025

We should all feel a deep sense of grief and outrage at the terrible violence that took place in Utah today. Charlie Kirk's murder is sick and reprehensible, and our thoughts are with his family, children, and loved ones.



I knew Charlie, and I admired his passion and commitment… — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) September 10, 2025

Local reaction:

Congressman Ken Calvert:

“Charlie Kirk was murdered today because of his thoughts and beliefs. Today, like so many times before, Charlie was sharing those opinions with students on a college campus, having an open dialogue about America’s path forward. Our country was founded to provide people like Charlie, as well as anyone who might disagree with him, the right to stand in the public square and express themselves. I’m heartbroken that we, as a country, failed to protect Charlie’s liberties today. We have to do better. We have to be able to speak, listen, and disagree with our friends, neighbors, and fellow Americans without resorting to hatred and violence. My prayers are with Charlie’s wife Erika, his two small children, as well his family and friends who have lost an American patriot.”

Congressman Raul Ruiz:

The attack on Charlie Kirk is reprehensible. Political violence has NO place in America.



I condemn it completely and pray for him and his family. — Congressman Raul Ruiz, M.D. (@RepRaulRuizMD) September 10, 2025

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department