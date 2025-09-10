Skip to Content
Conservative activist Charlie Kirk dead after shoting in Utah, suspect not in custody

OREM, UT (KESQ) - Conservative activist Charlie Kirk has died after being shot during an event at Utah Valley University, President Donald Trump announced.

UVU police said in an alert on social media that "a single shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker."

A school alert originally reported that a suspect was in custody, however, police later confirmed that a suspect is not in custody.

Statement from Orem authorities:

"UVU is leading the investigation with support from Orem Police Department and other local federal, and state agencies. There is still a suspect at large. There is no call to shelter in place at this time. If you see something suspicious, please report it to police dispatch by calling 911 or the non-emergency number."

