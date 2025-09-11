Skip to Content
Week 4 high school football highlights, scores and more

Published 5:10 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- The 2025 high school football season continues this week with many local teams in action.

Below is the schedule for Week 4.

Thursday, Sept. 11

  • Palm Springs at Colton
  • Rancho Mirage at Ramona

Friday, Sept. 12

  • Desert Hot Springs at Shadow Hills
  • Cathedral City at Xavier Prep
  • Western Christian at Indio
  • Palm Desert at Yucaipa
  • LQ at Hesperia
  • YV at Chaffey
  • Rubidoux at 29 Palms
  • CV at Palo Verde Valley
  • DCA at San Jacinto Valley Academy
  • Desert Chapel at Nordhoff

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school football throughout the season.

Blake Arthur

Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015.

