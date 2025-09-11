Week 4 high school football highlights, scores and more
COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- The 2025 high school football season continues this week with many local teams in action.
Below is the schedule for Week 4.
Thursday, Sept. 11
- Palm Springs at Colton
- Rancho Mirage at Ramona
Week 4 of high school football gets underway with two teams hitting the road on Thursday night.— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) September 12, 2025
3-0 Palm Springs at 2-1 Colton
2-1 Rancho Mirage at 3-0 Ramona
Highlights, scores and more on @KESQ!@KenjiitoKESQ @Qassignmentdesk @Tarp1969 @BLVNBTL @PSHSAD @RMHSAD @RMHSFB
Friday, Sept. 12
- Desert Hot Springs at Shadow Hills
- Cathedral City at Xavier Prep
- Western Christian at Indio
- Palm Desert at Yucaipa
- LQ at Hesperia
- YV at Chaffey
- Rubidoux at 29 Palms
- CV at Palo Verde Valley
- DCA at San Jacinto Valley Academy
- Desert Chapel at Nordhoff
Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school football throughout the season.