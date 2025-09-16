Skip to Content
Palm Springs police investigating possible vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

today at 10:06 PM
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Police are investigating a possible vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on East San Rafael Drive just west of North Avenida Caballeros.

The accident occurred just before 9:00 p.m., and police have closed off East San Rafael from Eucalyptus Drive to North Avenida Caballeros as they investigate. The condition of those involved in the crash has not been confirmed.

News Channel 3 is at the scene and has reached out to authorities for additional information.

Stay with News Channel 3 as we receive updates.

