Cathedral City begins work on Whispering Palms Trail, citing need for bike lane improvements

Published 11:03 AM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Starting tomorrow, September 18, Cathedral City will begin roadwork along Whispering Palms Trail from Dinah Shore Drive to 30th Avenue as part of its Class III Bike Route Project.

The project aims to enhance safety and accessibility for cyclists.

City officials have acknowledged the need for improved bike lane infrastructure to promote safer, more sustainable transportation options for residents and visitors.

Motorists are advised to expect minor delays during the construction period and to drive cautiously in the work zone.

