One person dead in Coachella shooting

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Authorities are investigating a homicide in Coachella after a man was shot dead Sunday.

Riverside County Sheriff's responded to the 85000 block of Calle Limon in Coachella shortly after 11:30 a.m. when they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Deputies say no suspects are in custody tonight.

The Riverside Sheriff's Central Homicide Unit is investigation. Stick with News Channel 3 as we continue to follow this story.