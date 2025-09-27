Tracking wet weather in and around the valley into this evening!

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – We're keeping a close eye on nearby thunderstorm activity – something we've been tracking into the weekend over the past few days.

Some showers popped up across the desert late Friday and into early Saturday morning, and as forecasted, greater chances for more showers have occurred into Saturday afternoon. Radar has shown some thunderstorm activity in the High Desert, moving south towards Indio and other east valley cities.

A Flood Watch that was previously set for our mountains was expanded this morning to the entirety of the Coachella Valley. That advisory began at 11:00 a.m. Saturday and is expected to expire at 7:00 p.m.

Some spots in the High Desert have seen Flash Flood Warnings pop, thanks to heavier rainfall... you can see one of those warnings marked with the red polygon, just east of Twentynine Palms. We will continue to monitor conditions on the valley floor throughout the evening.

