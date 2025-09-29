Skip to Content
Community reacts to deadly shooting at Michigan Latter-day Saints Church

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A recent shooting and arson attack at a Latter-day Saints church in Grand Blanc, Michigan, has drawn concern from faith communities across the country — including here in the Coachella Valley.

One local LDS member said it's a sensitive time for the community, with many feeling shaken by the violence at a place of worship. Though the incident happened far away, local churchgoers say it raises fears about safety and religious targeting.

