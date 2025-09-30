Skip to Content
News

Palm Springs Police Department opening Downtown Substation

By
Updated
today at 5:49 AM
Published 5:47 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) The Palm Springs Police Department is officially opening the doors to its brand-new substation. It's right in the heart of downtown, in the Downtown Park.

Located at 230 Museum Drive, the new facility is part of a broader effort to strengthen community policing and improve accessibility between officers and the public. The grand opening takes place tonight from 5 to 7 p.m., and everyone is invited to attend.

Positioned just steps away from local shops and tourist destinations, the substation is expected to enhance safety and reduce emergency response times in the busy downtown area. The station provides mental health services for the unhoused community.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Allie Anthony

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content