Palm Springs Police Department opening Downtown Substation

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)— The Palm Springs Police Department is officially opening the doors to its brand-new substation. It's right in the heart of downtown, in the Downtown Park.

Located at 230 Museum Drive, the new facility is part of a broader effort to strengthen community policing and improve accessibility between officers and the public. The grand opening takes place tonight from 5 to 7 p.m., and everyone is invited to attend.

Positioned just steps away from local shops and tourist destinations, the substation is expected to enhance safety and reduce emergency response times in the busy downtown area. The station provides mental health services for the unhoused community.