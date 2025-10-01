Palm Springs Pride fundraising for Landmark Pride Flagpole

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Palm Springs Pride is just weeks away, and organizers are launching a final fundraising push to complete a highly anticipated permanent installation in the heart of downtown.

This week, Greater Palm Springs Pride announced a 15-day, $25,000 matching challenge to help fund the new Landmark Pride Flagpole, which will stand at the intersection of Arenas Road and Indian Canyon Drive, at the gateway to the city’s vibrant Arenas District.

The fundraising initiative is made possible thanks to the generosity of local philanthropists Mark Porterfield and Steve Chadima, who have pledged to match every dollar donated up to $25,000 between now and mid-October.

Once installed, the flagpole will serve as a permanent and highly visible symbol of freedom, pride, and equality for the LGBTQ+ community. It will fly the original eight-color Pride flag, designed by the late Gilbert Baker, which is widely regarded as one of the most iconic pieces of LGBTQ+ art ever created.

To donate, go to this link.