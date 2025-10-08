Skip to Content
High school cosmetology program giving students jobs opportunities after graduation

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- A new program at DSUSD and CVUSD is giving local high schoolers hands on cosmetology and barber experience, completely tuition free.

At Elite Cosmetology School in Palm Desert, 11th and 12th grade students are taking Career Technical Education (CTE) courses during school hours, with the chance to earn up 1,000 hours by the time they graduate and the opportunity to get a job right out of graduation. 

The program provides students with the skills, training, and licensure preparation needed to enter the workforce immediately after graduation, something officials say is a rare chance to earn a professional license before receiving their high school diploma.

Tonight, News Channel 3 speaks with students and salon owners who say the program is giving students employment opportunities right out of high school.

