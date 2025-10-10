Pedestrian suffers major injuries after crash in Coachella

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - A pedestrian was rushed to a local trauma center with major injuries after being struck by a vehicle Friday night in Coachella, CAL FIRE confirmed.

The crash was reported just after 6:30 near the intersection of Grapefruit Boulevard and Avenue 54.

Details on the crash were not available. We have reached out to the California Highway Patrol for additional information.

