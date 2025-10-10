Student bit by rattlesnake at elementary school in Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - A student was taken in the hospital after being bitten by a rattlesnake during recess at Gerald Ford Elementary School in Indian Wells on Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the school district confirmed that staff immediately called 9-1-1 and brought the student and another nearby student to the office, out of an abundance of caution. Both students were evaluated, with one transported to the hospital.

The playground was immediately cleared and all student were brough inside. The playground remained closed the rest of the day while pest control conducted a thorough inspection.

DSUSD Statement:

