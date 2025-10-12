Firefighters work to contain Black Rock Fire burning in Joshua Tree National Park

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters are on the scene of an approximately 66 acre brush fire burning in Joshua Tree National Park, just south of Yucca Valley.

The fire was first reported just before 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning within the Black Rock Campground on the far western end of the park, which has since been evacuated and closed to the public.

Just before 2:00 p.m. incident command reported that the fire had been fully surrounded by fire retardant, and reported its forward rate of spread had been stopped with 25% containment achieved.

Authorities have not confirmed a cause of that fire.

