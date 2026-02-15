Sky Valley resident warns proposed consolidation could bring long-term rate hikes

SKY VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Tabitha Davies, co-director of Esperanza's Sanctuary and a Sky Valley resident, reached out to News Channel 3 with concerns about recent meetings regarding the Improvement District No. 8 (ID8) water line.

"Despite prior statements from Coachella Valley Water District (CVWD) that chromium-6 remediation would be addressed systemwide at a cost of approximately $85 per month for all CVWD users, CVWD is now pursuing a sale of the ID8 line to Mission Springs Water District," Davies said. "This is a significant shift from what was previously represented publicly. None of the ID8 users support this transfer."

Davies said the potential transfer would move the ID8 water system serving Desert Edge, Sky Valley and Indio Hills from the CVWD to the MSWD, though officials said no final decision has been made.

Lorraine Garcia, CVWD Public Information Officer, said the proposal comes as California now requires water agencies to meet a lower chromium-6 limit of 10 parts per billion. Garcia said the four wells serving the ID8 system currently exceed that level, measuring between 10.4 and 12.5 parts per billion.

CVWD estimates it would cost roughly $25 million to meet the state's chromium-6 standard in the ID8 system, significantly increasing the rates and increasing monthly service costs up to $85 without consolidation.

Garcia added:

"CVWD and MSWD are exploring the options to keep water rates affordable by consolidating the ID-8 domestic water system to MSWD’s system. The consolidation would be done through the state’s Safe and Affordable Drinking Water program. State funding could cover the consolidation and construction costs of treatment facilities to meet the new chromium-6 standard for the four wells in the ID-8 system. However, MSWD also has wells that can provide water in the ID-8 area without exceeding the chromium-6 standard. If the system were to be consolidated, MSWD would become the community water service provider. Customers would pay MSWD domestic water rates, which would cover operations and maintenance costs."

A MSWD spokesperson said the proposed consolidation was discussed at a recent MSWD board workshop; however, no formal action was agreed upon.

But Davies said many residents worry consolidation could lead to significantly higher long-term costs.

“For me and my family personally, we wouldn’t be able to live here,” Davies said. "It's going to have a fixed set of time. So yes, our water rates will go up that much while they're still doing their normal rate increases, but there's caps on how they can do that. Whereas if they switch us to Mission Springs, there isn't and we would have to fall in line to their current water rates, which are about three times the amount for residential use."

Davies said residents understand upgrades are necessary but want clearer communication and protections for rural communities.

She said some residents created a website to educate the public with linked videos of the public meetings and more. You can access it at this link.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.