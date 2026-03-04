Winds developing this evening

A front approaching this evening will bring some gusty winds and cooler temps for the end of the week.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from this evening at 6 p.m. until 4 a.m. tomorrow as the frontal boundary moves through. By tomorrow afternoon, winds should ease a great deal.

Temps today will still run close to ten degrees above average.

The strongest winds will happen overnight and into early tomorrow.

Temps drop into the 70s for a few days before returning to the 80s by Sunday. Don't forget that we lost an hour this weekend as Daylight Saving Time begins. Set your clocks ahead before going to bed Saturday!