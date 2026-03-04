Skip to Content
News

Winds developing this evening

By
Updated
today at 6:18 AM
Published 5:59 AM

A front approaching this evening will bring some gusty winds and cooler temps for the end of the week.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from this evening at 6 p.m. until 4 a.m. tomorrow as the frontal boundary moves through. By tomorrow afternoon, winds should ease a great deal.

Temps today will still run close to ten degrees above average.

The strongest winds will happen overnight and into early tomorrow.

Temps drop into the 70s for a few days before returning to the 80s by Sunday. Don't forget that we lost an hour this weekend as Daylight Saving Time begins. Set your clocks ahead before going to bed Saturday!

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.