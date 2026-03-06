65 Dogs Rescued after Hemet house fire; community steps up to adopt nearly all

HEMET, Calif. (KESQ)A garage fire in Hemet quickly turned into a massive animal rescue effort — and a powerful show of community support.

Riverside County Animal Services says 65 dogs were rescued from a property following the fire, with seven additional dogs found deceased when responders arrived.

Animal Services officials say the owner voluntarily surrendered the animals into their custody, allowing the shelter to place the surviving dogs up for adoption immediately.

The dogs were taken to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus, which was already operating beyond capacity. But within hours of the rescue, the community stepped in to help.

By early afternoon, most of the dogs had already been adopted, leaving just nine still waiting for homes.

Homeowner Debra Erdmann told News Channel 3 she discovered the fire while working outside on the property.

“I was outside working in my garden,” Erdmann said. “I go inside and work a little bit, then I go outside and work a little bit.”

When she opened the garage door, she immediately realized how serious the situation was.

“I opened it and then the flame just went whoosh,” Erdmann said. “It singed my hair.”

Firefighters quickly responded and were able to stop the flames before they spread further into the home.

“They stopped the fire at the laundry room. It didn’t touch the rest of the house,” Erdmann said. “They are wonderful.”

Erdman said the fire destroyed items stored in the garage, including a vehicle and new appliances that were still in their boxes during a home renovation.

“I had a $2,000 dishwasher still in the box ready to be put in,” she said.

Animal Services officials say crews rescued dozens of dogs from the property, many of them small breeds.

While Erdman told News Channel 3 she believed there were about 14 dogs on the property, animal control officials confirmed 65 dogs were ultimately rescued during the response.

The dogs were transported to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus, where staff immediately began evaluating them and preparing them for adoption.

Many of the animals appeared frightened after the fire but were otherwise stable.

The shelter quickly put out a call for help and residents responded.

Within hours, dozens of dogs found new homes.

One adopter, Jackie Roma, said she had been looking for a dog and decided to step in after learning about the rescue.

“I’ve been looking for a while,” Roma said. “We’ll take care of a little one and give them a new home.”

Roma was adopting a small dog named Cinnamon, hoping the new pet would also bring companionship to her older dog at home.

Thanks to the rapid response from the community, only nine of the rescued dogs remain available for adoption.

Animal Services officials say the dogs are being medically evaluated and processed before going to their new homes.

Shelter staff say every adoption helps relieve pressure on local shelters and creates space for future rescues.

For dozens of dogs that survived the fire, what began as a frightening emergency is now turning into a second chance.