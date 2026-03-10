Skip to Content
RivCo Department of Animal Services to help roaming dogs issue in North Shore

NORTH SHORE, Calif. (KESQ) - In a continued effort to address residents' concerns regarding stray dogs roaming the streets in the community of North Shore,  Riverside County Department of Animal Services will conduct a field and education operation Wednesday morning.

"This is part of our follow-up to help the community and provide improved safety in North Shore,'' Supervisor Manuel Perez said in a statement ``Our goals are education and community safety. We don't want families' pets to be taken into the shelter or for folks to get cited, so we stress the responsibility to keep their pets secure and safe at home. Also, we are hoping to bring out a spay and neuter clinic in the near future.''   

The operation will start at about 6 a.m. Wednesday and will consist of gathering any stray dogs to reunite them with their owners and educate residents of pet ownership.

Additionally, animal services staff will bring collars and will be available to microchip pets on the spot.

Perez met with residents on Tuesday, and it was unclear when the issue started.  

"Our animal control officers approach each stray or lose dog according to the disposition of the animal and the circumstances if the situation. If we are able to capture stray/loose dogs we first check to see if they have an ID tag or microchip and make contact with the owner before bringing them into a shelter,'' a spokesperson for county animal services said.

