RivCo Department of Animal Services to help roaming dogs issue in North Shore

A powerful search engine that organizes and provides access to vast information on the internet.
G_AUTHUSER_H
Google Authentication
session
UULE
sends precise location information from your browser to Googles servers so that Google can show you results that are relevant to your location. The use of this cookie depends on your browser settings and whether you have chosen to have location turned on for your browser.
6 hours
OSID
This cookie is used to collect website statistics and track conversion rates and Google ad personalisation
6 months
__Host-3PLSID
Used to sign in with Google account.
1 year
DV
This cookies is used to collect website statistics and track conversion rates and Google ad personalisation
1 year
LSID
This cookie is used to collect website statistics and track conversion rates and Google ad personalisation
6 months
COMPASS
This cookie is used to collect website statistics and track conversion rates and Google ad personalisation
2 days
__Secure-OSID
This cookie is used to collect website statistics and track conversion rates and Google ad personalisation
6 months
_gcl_dc
Used by Google AdSense for experimenting with advertisement efficiency across websites using their services.
3 months
SEARCH_SAMESITE
SameSite prevents the browser from sending this cookie along with cross-site requests. The main goal is mitigate the risk of cross-origin information leakage. It also provides some protection against cross-site request forgery attacks.
session
GCLB
This cookie is used in context with load balancing - This optimizes the response rate between the visitor and the site, by distributing the traffic load on multiple network links or servers.
Session
__Host-GAPS
Used to sign in with Google account.
1 year
NID
This cookies is used to collect website statistics and track conversion rates and Google ad personalisation
1 year
LSOLH
This cookie is for authentication with your Google account
1 year
TAID
This cookie is used to link your activity across devices if you've previously signed in to your Google Account on another device. We do this to coordinate that the ads you see across devices and measure conversion events.
14 days
g_enabled_idps
Used for Google Single Sign On
1 year
FPGCLDC
Used to help advertisers determine how many times users who click on their ads end up taking an action on their site
90 days
_gcl_au
Used by Google AdSense for experimenting with advertisement efficiency across websites using their services.
3 months
__Secure-ENID
Used by Google to prevent fraudulent login attempts. This also contains a Google user ID which can be used for statistics and marketing purposes following a successful login
11 Months
SNID
This cookie is used to collect website statistics and track conversion rates and Google ad personalisation
6 months
AID
Download certain Google Tools and save certain preferences, for example the number of search results per page or activation of the SafeSearch Filter. Adjusts the ads that appear in Google Search.
1 year
FCCDCF
Cookie for Google Funding Choices API which allows for functionality specific to consent gathering for things like GDPR consent and CCPA opt-out.
13 months
SID
Download certain Google Tools and save certain preferences, for example the number of search results per page or activation of the SafeSearch Filter. Adjusts the ads that appear in Google Search.
2 years
FCNEC
Cookie for Google Funding Choices API which allows for functionality specific to consent gathering for things like GDPR consent and CCPA opt-out.
13 months
HSID
Download certain Google Tools and save certain preferences, for example the number of search results per page or activation of the SafeSearch Filter. Adjusts the ads that appear in Google Search.
2 years
receive-cookie-deprecation
This cookie ensures browers in an experiment group of the Chrome-facilitated testing period include the Sec-Cookie-Deprecation request header as soon as it becomes available.
180 days
_dcid
Collects information on user behaviour on multiple websites. This information is used in order to optimize the relevance of advertisement on the website.
400 days
CONSENT
Google cookie consent tracker
20 years
SAPISID
Download certain Google Tools and save certain preferences, for example the number of search results per page or activation of the SafeSearch Filter. Adjusts the ads that appear in Google Search.
2 years
SIDCC
Download certain Google Tools and save certain preferences, for example the number of search results per page or activation of the SafeSearch Filter. Adjusts the ads that appear in Google Search.
2 years
SOCS
Stores a user's state regarding their cookies choices
13 months
SSID
Download certain Google Tools and save certain preferences, for example the number of search results per page or activation of the SafeSearch Filter. Adjusts the ads that appear in Google Search.
2 years
cookies_accepted
This functionality cookie is simply to verify that you have allowed us to set cookies on your machine
1 year
ACCOUNT_CHOOSER
Used to sign in with Google account.
session
1P_JAR
These cookies are set via embedded youtube-videos. They register anonymous statistical data on for example how many times the video is displayed and what settings are used for playback.
1 month
APISID
Download certain Google Tools and save certain preferences, for example the number of search results per page or activation of the SafeSearch Filter. Adjusts the ads that appear in Google Search.
2 years
OTZ
Aggregate analysis of website visitors
17 days
GN_PREF
This cookie is used to collect website statistics and track conversion rates and Google ad personalisation
1 year
__Host-1PLSID
Used to sign in with Google account.
1 year
A
Google uses this cookies to make advertising more engaging to users and more valuable to publishers and advertisers
17 days
Secure-YEC
Serve a similar purpose for YouTube, including detecting and resolving problems
13 months
CGIC
Improves search results delivery by autocompleting queries based on user input
6 months
_Secure-YEC
Used to detect spam, fraud, and abuse to protect advertisers and YouTube creators
13 months
django_language
Cookie necessary for the use of the options and services of the website.
3 month
SMSV
Used to sign in with Google account.
session
gcl
Helps advertisers determine user actions on their site after clicking an ad
90 days
gac
Measure user activity and ad campaign performance for advertisers
90 days
AdID
Show Google ads on non-Google sites and personalize ads based on user settings
2 weeks
DSID
Identifies signed-in users on non-Google sites to respect ad personalization settings
2 weeks
_Secure-ENID
Remembers user preferences like language, search results per page, and SafeSearch settings
13 months