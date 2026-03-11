Skip to Content
BNP Paribas Open: Round of 16 play wraps up in Indian Wells

KESQ
Published 5:46 PM

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Quarterfinals are set as Round of 16 play wrapped up Wednesday in Tennis Paradise.

Click HERE for scores from Wednesday, March 11.

All eight men's and women's singles quarterfinal matches will be played on Thursday, March 12, making for a busy day at the BNP Paribas Open.

Click HERE for the full schedule.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the BNP Paribas Open.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

